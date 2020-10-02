PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cooler air moves into the Pittsburgh area on Friday along with cloudy skies this afternoon.

There could be some light rain and drizzle on Friday afternoon, as well.

Morning lows will be near what they were on Thursday, hovering around 40 degrees.

Highs on Friday will be about five degrees cooler than yesterday with a forecasted high of 57 degrees in Pittsburgh.

Yesterday, the high was 63 degrees with the average high for this time of year being 68 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be cool with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday’s temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday and rain chances around for the afternoon and overnight hours.

