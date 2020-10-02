Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The “CubeRover” developed by the Pittsburgh-based Astrobotics is being sent to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The CubeRover was designed to help scientists operate remotely and use instruments and other items while the Cube Rover is on the surface of the moon.
The lightweight device reduces the flight costs of NASA and is easy to maneuver.
Developers at Carnegie Mellon University also helped design the Cube Rover.
