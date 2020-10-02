BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The “CubeRover” developed by the Pittsburgh-based Astrobotics is being sent to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The CubeRover was designed to help scientists operate remotely and use instruments and other items while the Cube Rover is on the surface of the moon.

The lightweight device reduces the flight costs of NASA and is easy to maneuver.

Developers at Carnegie Mellon University also helped design the Cube Rover.

