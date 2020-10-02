Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a South Oakland home.
Police say they responded Friday around 1:30 a.m. to a call for a body found in a residence on the single-digit block of Halket Street. When police arrived, they said they found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom.
Police believe the body may have been there for some time. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.