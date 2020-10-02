BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
A new website called Planet Patrol will let you help astronomers find new planets!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — NASA is asking for your help finding new planets!

NASA has launched a website called Planet Patrol, where members of the public can collaborate with astronomers to hunt for new worlds.

They’ll be sorting through images collected by NASA’s Transiting Exo-Planet Survey Satellite — or TESS.

TESS captures hundreds of thousands of snapshots over the course of a year.

So, if you have some free time, NASA wants your help!

