By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — NASA is asking for your help finding new planets!
NASA has launched a website called Planet Patrol, where members of the public can collaborate with astronomers to hunt for new worlds.
They’ll be sorting through images collected by NASA’s Transiting Exo-Planet Survey Satellite — or TESS.
TESS captures hundreds of thousands of snapshots over the course of a year.
So, if you have some free time, NASA wants your help!
A link with more information can be found at the following link.
