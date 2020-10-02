Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools are set to continue a food distribution partnership with Paragon Foods, providing boxes of fresh vegetables, meat, and dairy products to those in need.
A distribution event will be held every weekday during the month of October.
Families can begin lining up at 10:00 a.m. on the following days at the following locations:
- Monday — Pittsburgh Perry — 3875 Perrysville Avenue
- Tuesday — Pittsburgh Faison — 7430 Tioga Street
- Wednesday — Pittsburgh Gifted Center — 1400 Crucible Street
- Thursday — Pittsburgh Milliones — 3117 Centre Avenue
- Friday — Pittsburgh Carmalt — 1550 Breining Street
Boxes of food will be placed in each family’s vehicle between 10:00 a.m and 12:00 p.m.
The boxes of food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
