Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new art exhibit designed by women is set to open tomorrow at the Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media.
The “Women of Visions” exhibition “Creatives In The Era of COVID-19” highlights the creativity that has come out of the pandemic.
Quarantine has greatly affected the artist community.
The exhibit focuses on some of the thoughts and moments the artists went through during the pandemic.
If you want to attend the exhibition, you do have to register for a spot online for social distancing purposes.
A link with more information and where you can register for a spot can be found online.
You must log in to post a comment.