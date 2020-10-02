Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Six people, including two children, were injured in a three-vehicle crash in downtown Pittsburgh.
Police say first responders arrived to a three-vehicle collision at Wood Street and Fifth Avenue before 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to police, six people were injured and three were taken to the hospital. Two children were taken to Children’s and a woman was taken to Mercy Hospital.
All three are in stable condition, police say.
The other three people involved refused medical attention.
Police say it’s believed the crash was caused by a medical condition. They’re investigating.
