Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Dravosburg.
On Saturday, the Allegheny County Police Department said it responded to a request for assistance from McKeesport police. At 1:35 p.m., officials were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at McKeesport Hospital. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, police say, and was transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Euclid Street in Dravosburg. A vehicle crash on Route 837 in Dravosburg is linked to the shooting, police say.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.