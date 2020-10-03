BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center For Treatment
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Dravosburg.

On Saturday, the Allegheny County Police Department said it responded to a request for assistance from McKeesport police. At 1:35 p.m., officials were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at McKeesport Hospital. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, police say, and was transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Euclid Street in Dravosburg. A vehicle crash on Route 837 in Dravosburg is linked to the shooting, police say.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Police are investigating.

