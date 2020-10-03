By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is dead in Indiana County after the rear tire of a loader struck and killed him, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.
Randall Scott Mack, 39, was working at the Texas Auto Ranch in Pine Township on Friday. The Indiana County Coroner’s Office said another man operating a loader did not see Mack while backing up the vehicle. According to the coroner report, the operator said he thought he had driven over a tire at first.
The report ruled that the manner of death was accidental.
An autopsy for Mack was conducted on Saturday with the official cause of death listed as blunt force trauma.
Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Black Valley Ambulance Service and Pennsylvania State Police assisted with the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.