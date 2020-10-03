BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center For Treatment
The incident took place on Friday night.
Filed Under:Indecent Assault, Local News, Local TV, Pitt Police, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh police officers are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened around 8:00 p.m. on Friday night along McKee Place.

Police say the man touched the victim’s rear end and then pulled out a knife.

The victim ran away and the suspect took off in the other direction.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man in his 40’s, wearing all black clothes and gray and white colored beanie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

