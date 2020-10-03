Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh police officers are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened around 8:00 p.m. on Friday night along McKee Place.
Police say the man touched the victim’s rear end and then pulled out a knife.
The victim ran away and the suspect took off in the other direction.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man in his 40’s, wearing all black clothes and gray and white colored beanie.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.
