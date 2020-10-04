Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every holiday this year, and that now includes Christmas.
According to the Observer-Reporter, Washington and Canonsburg are canceling their annual Christmas celebrations due to the pandemic.
In Washington, the Business District Authority says the parade will not be taking place, but there are plans to decorate the area and put up a tree downtown.
Canonsburg is canceling the annual old fashioned Christmas festival.
The festival’s committee chair says they too will decorate the town.
