The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Toomey won't run for either office when his current Senate term runs out.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) reportedly will not seek re-election in the Senate or run for Governor in 2022.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey has decided not to run for either office when his current term in the Senate runs out.

The Inquirer reports that Senator Toomey’s office neither confirmed nor denied the reports on Sunday.

