By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) reportedly will not seek re-election in the Senate or run for Governor in 2022.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey has decided not to run for either office when his current term in the Senate runs out.
NEWS: PA Sen Pat Toomey will not run for governor or reelection in 2022. Announcement expected Monday.
He'll serve out his current senate term.
w/ @wbender99 https://t.co/cGujTUwbxQ
— Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) October 4, 2020
The Inquirer reports that Senator Toomey’s office neither confirmed nor denied the reports on Sunday.
