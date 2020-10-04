Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN (KDKA) — The Pitcairn Police Department is encouraging residents to practice social distancing for the upcoming Halloween holiday with trick-or-treaters.
The Department posted a photo on Facebook showing what has become a normal practice amid the Coronavirus pandemic, using PVC pipe to act as a chute for delivering candy from a distance.
An Ohio man had a post go viral when he made a similar chute for candy delivery.
In the Facebook post, the Department thanked North Pitcairn residents for their idea and asking anyone else who lives in Pitcairn to post pictures to the same thread.
