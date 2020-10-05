By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that an additional $96 million in grants from the state have been approved for 5,373 small businesses across Pennsylvania.

The grants approved go to businesses in every county in Pennsylvania and according to the Wolf Administration, 52% of the em are for historically disadvantaged businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been caused a lot of hardship for our business community, and it has been particularly difficult for Pennsylvania’s small businesses to weather the economic effects of this crisis. Pennsylvania’s small business owners are community-focused employers, and they drive our economy, so they deserve our support as we continue to navigate this public health crisis,” Gov. Wolf said.

Pennsylvania developed the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance funding in partnership with state lawmakers and was allocated through the state budget.

This money was also part of $2.6 billion in stimulus funding provided by the CARES Act, which had $225 million in relief for small businesses.

More information on small business relief can be found on the Pennsylvnaia Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.