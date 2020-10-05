PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With less than a month to go before the general election, a computer problem is causing issues for Pennsylvania voters.

According to the state, this outage began late Saturday.

The outage is impacting multiple state agencies including the Department of State, which oversees voting and election materials.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State says this is due to an issue with contractors equipment, and there’s no evidence of malicious interference. All its data is backed up.

Many of the Department of State’s election-related and professional licensing services are affected, including online voter registration and the online application for mail in ballots.

The state’s Secretary of Administration says they are working around the clock to get this problem solved.

What you can do during this outage is download the paper voter registration, mail in ballot applications, and other election related forms and applications.

Links to more information can be found at the following locations:

You can also call the state’s toll-free voter hotline to have applications mailed to you.

The state says that counties will still be able to process registrations, mail-in ballots, absentee ballot applications, and ballots with alternative processes.