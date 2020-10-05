Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh announced today that they are welcoming trick-or-treating on Halloween but with precautions in place.
The city if telling residents if they plan on trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. to follow the CDC guidelines.
Those guidelines include going out with family members only, wear cloth masks along with Halloween masks, carry hand sanitizer, distribute candy outside, do not have face-to-face interaction, and follow social distancing while outside on sidewalks.
They also are discouraging indoor costume parties.
