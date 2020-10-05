BREAKING NEWS:Pres. Donald Trump Undergoing Treatment At Walter Reed Medical Center
The City of Pittsburgh will allow children to trick-or-treat but with precautions in place.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh announced today that they are welcoming trick-or-treating on Halloween but with precautions in place.

The city if telling residents if they plan on trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. to follow the CDC guidelines.

Those guidelines include going out with family members only, wear cloth masks along with Halloween masks, carry hand sanitizer, distribute candy outside, do not have face-to-face interaction, and follow social distancing while outside on sidewalks.

They also are discouraging indoor costume parties.

