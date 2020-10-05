By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey officially announced his intentions to not run for reelection to the United States Senate in 2022.

During a press conference with his family on Monday morning, Senator Toomey announced that not only would he not seek reelection to the Senate but he had no intentions of running for governor of Pennsylvania.

“I will not be running for reelection in 2022 and I will not be running for governor,” Senator Toomey said. “I will serve out the remainder of my term and after that, my plan is to go back into the private sector.”

Senator Toomey touted his accomplishments across 18 years in public service, including his willingness to work with his Democratic colleague Senator Bob Casey.

“Across Pennsylvania, Senator Casey and I have developed a great working relationship,” he said. “He and I together have outpaced every other divided delegation in the Senate in the category of filling vacancies on the federal bench. We’ve done so with some wonderfully talented people across Pennsylvania.”

Toomey also said that he believes the Senate should move forward with the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“It has very, very long been the custom in the United States that when the two organs of government responsible for the Supreme Court, for populating the court, that is to say, the president who nominates and the Senate that confirms, when those two institutions are led by the same party, then nominees are confirmed whether it is a presidential year or not,” he said.