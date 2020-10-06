By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With so many questions surrounding the upcoming election and voting by mail, former Pirates star Andrew McCutchen has taken to social media to help explain the process.
McCutchen also recruited the help of some other people with Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania ties to help him out.
A lot of you in #PA are voting from home this year, so let's go over how to make sure your vote is counted w/ a little help from some friends @Phillies @MichaelKeaton @RMcElhenney @TeamJuJu @MeghanKling @AdamRippon @BroadCity #MailInBallots #NakedBallots #VOTE #Vote2020 #Election pic.twitter.com/Ww5XHnTtpj
In the video, McCutchen explains the process of requesting a mail-in ballot, filling out the ballot, placing the ballot in the secrecy envelope, which he describes as his favorite part, and returning the ballot.
Featured in the video and helping to explain voting by mail are Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh native and Women’s World Cup champion Meghan Klingenberg, and actor Michael Keaton.
Cutch is a good good dude. Retweet this and check out American Bridge (PAC)- PENNSYLVANIA! Win that? You win the presidency and VIRUS PLANS actually happen https://t.co/KmEDTQVVhG
The 33-year old McCutchen, now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, previously spent nearly a decade with the Pirates, winning the National League MVP Award in 2013.
