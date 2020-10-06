By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — With less than a month until the general election, Beaver County leaders met to discuss an election safety plan.

On Tuesday morning, county commissioners met with the sheriff after receiving calls and emails from concerned residents about Election Day. Commissioner Dan Camp says the concerns surrounded groups of people campaigning outside the polls amid the pandemic.

Beaver County sheriff deputies patrol the pools each year, but the numbers will double this year.

“We have an order in place that if you are working a poll for a candidate, you have to stay 10 feet back from the entrance of the building. Before it was 10 feet from the entrance of the voting facility, so you could walk down a hallway and have crowds of people.”

Camp says the county will continue these safety discussions over the next few weeks to make sure everyone follows CDC guidelines on Election Day.