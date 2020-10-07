Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The proposed 2021 Allegheny budget would include no property tax increase.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald submitted his 2021 budget proposal to County Council on Tuesday.
Fitzgerald’s proposal would cut spending by nearly 2% next year.
According to Fitzgerald, current taxes and gambling revenue have allowed the county to “weather the impacts” of the coronavirus pandemic.
Allegheny County Council must approve the budget before the end of 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.