HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Avella Road.
Filed Under:Cross Creek Township, Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CROSS CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Washington County.

Dispatchers confirm the accident happened at the 400 block of Avella Road in Cross Creek Township. The call came in about 3:51 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner has been called to the scene while state police are handling the investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments