By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CROSS CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Washington County.
Dispatchers confirm the accident happened at the 400 block of Avella Road in Cross Creek Township. The call came in about 3:51 p.m. Wednesday.
The coroner has been called to the scene while state police are handling the investigation.
No other vehicles were involved.
The victim has not been identified yet.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
