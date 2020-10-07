PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is continuing her fall recipe theme with this delicious pie!

Apple Caramel Crunch Pie

Filling:

8 Honey Crisp apples, peeled, cored and sliced

The juice of one large lemon

2 tablespoons calvados (apple brandy)

½ cup raisins, boiled in water for 10 minutes

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pie crust for a 10-inch crust pie shell (see recipe below)

1 egg yolk – beaten slightly (for brushing the bottom of the crust)

Caramel Crunch Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup lightly packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup purchased caramel topping (warmed slightly for easy pouring)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Filling:

In a large bowl mix all of the filling ingredients together until moist. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Roll out 1 piece of the pie dough to fit a 10-inch glass pie pan – allowing the excess dough to hang over the edges. Crimp the edges to form a decorative finish. Brush the bottom of the crust with the beaten egg yolk

For the streusel topping:

In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients until large clumps form.

Fill pie shell with the apple filling and top with the streusel topping.

Place the pie on the center rack of the oven and immediately reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Bake until the apples are tender, the juices are bubbly, and the crust is golden brown – about 1 hour. Let the pie cool on a rack before serving just slightly warm or at room temperature.

Allow the pie to cool on a cooling rack. When slightly cooled ~ drizzle the caramel syrup over the crust. Allow to cool completely before cutting.

Serves: 8

Crust:

(Makes enough for 2 pie shells – make one now and freeze one for later)

Ingredients:

3 cups all purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 ¾ teaspoons salt

1 cup + 2 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter – cut into cubes

8 tablespoons ice water

1 ½ teaspoons apple cider

Directions:

Blend flour, sugar and salt in processor. Add butter, using on/off turns; process until coarse meal forms. Add 8 tablespoons ice water and cider vinegar; blend until moist clumps form, adding more ice water by teaspoonfuls if dough is dry. Gather dough together. Turn dough onto work surface; divide dough in half. Form each half into ball and flatten into disk. Wrap disks separately in plastic; chill at least 1 hour.