By:KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture released its data regarding COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions between September 28 and October 4.
These actions are taken in order to make sure that coronavirus mitigation regulations are being followed in order to slow the spread of the virus.
The Bureau of Food Safety performed more than 700 inspections across the state, 19 of them being complain-driven, and 9 of those 19 being COVID-19-specific complaints.
Of those coronavirus checks, only one formal warning letter was issued.
Locally, Cambria, Fayette, and Washington counties each had complaint-driven inspections.
The full breakdown of inspections, complaints, and ways to keep restaurants compliant with coronavirus mitigation regulations can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.
