Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late last night.
It was around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night when officers were alerted that multiple rounds were fired along Clifford Street. This is in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.
A Pittsburgh Police Spokesman tells KDKA, when investigators got on scene, they found a man already dead along the sidewalk. They say that man was in his 20’s or 30’s.
A spokesman tells KDKA, a dark colored sedan was witnessed leaving the scene.
There were no other victims and there’s no description of a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
