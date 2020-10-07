CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Wolf Administration Amending Gathering Limits Based On Venue Occupancy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late last night.

It was around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night when officers were alerted that multiple rounds were fired along Clifford Street. This is in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh Police Spokesman tells KDKA, when investigators got on scene, they found a man already dead along the sidewalk. They say that man was in his 20’s or 30’s.

A spokesman tells KDKA, a dark colored sedan was witnessed leaving the scene.

There were no other victims and there’s no description of a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

