Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (KDKA) — A man from New York has pleaded not guilty to killing an 80-year-old man from Pittsburgh in an argument over wearing a mask.
Donald Lewinski, 65, is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Rocco Sapienza. Police say Lewinski shoved Sapienza to the floor after they got into an argument because Lewinski was not wearing a mask.
RELATED STORY: 80-Year-Old Man From Pittsburgh Dies After Confronting Bar Patron For Not Wearing Mask
Sapienza died Oct. 1 from head trauma after being in a coma following the incident on Sept. 26 at a bar in West Seneca, New York. The judge released Lewinski without bail until his next hearing in November.
You must log in to post a comment.