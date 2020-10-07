HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The judge released Donald Lewinski without bail until his next hearing in November.
Filed Under:Local TV, Mask, New York, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (KDKA) — A man from New York has pleaded not guilty to killing an 80-year-old man from Pittsburgh in an argument over wearing a mask.

Donald Lewinski, 65, is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Rocco Sapienza. Police say Lewinski shoved Sapienza to the floor after they got into an argument because Lewinski was not wearing a mask.

RELATED STORY: 80-Year-Old Man From Pittsburgh Dies After Confronting Bar Patron For Not Wearing Mask

Sapienza died Oct. 1 from head trauma after being in a coma following the incident on Sept. 26 at a bar in West Seneca, New York. The judge released Lewinski without bail until his next hearing in November.

Comments