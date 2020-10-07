PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Warmer weather arrives today with morning temperatures a good 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday.

The comfortable weather will continue throughout the day with highs in the mid-70s.

The only issue will be strong wind speeds with gusts expected to top 35 miles per hour this afternoon.

There is also a small rain chance today, about 30%. That rain could move through along the front the moves by late afternooon into the evening.

However, most places will remain dry.

Looking ahead, the cool front drops expected high temperatures into the low-60s for Thursday.

Highs on Friday should be right back into the 70s and should stay there throughout the weekend.

As for Hurricane Delta, it is currently a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to push over the Yucatan Pennisula on Wednesday before setting its sights on the Louisiana coast on Friday. By Sunday, model data shows Delta will bring rain to our area.

At this point, it’s too early to know what impact but any decent rain that comes is needed.

A large portion of the area is still under abnormally dry conditions, according to the the U.S. Drought Monitor.

