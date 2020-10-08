Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, families have been relying on the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to make sure they’re fed.
On Wednesday, Chatham University partnered with the food bank to make sure the supply is there to help families in need.
Students and volunteers planted 64 fruit trees for the food bank orchard.
The orchard is at the Eden Hall farm.
The students and volunteers also planted berry bushes and other shrubs that will be used to help benefit the food bank.
