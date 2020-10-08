HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Two employees of Westmoreland County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Two employees at the Westmoreland County Prison have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Westmoreland County, one of the positive employees last worked at the prison on September 24, several days before they had tested positive.

The other employee that had tested positive last worked on October 3.

Westmoreland County says that these are the first two employees at the prison to test positive for the virus.

Comments