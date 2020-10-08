Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Two employees at the Westmoreland County Prison have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Westmoreland County, one of the positive employees last worked at the prison on September 24, several days before they had tested positive.
The other employee that had tested positive last worked on October 3.
Westmoreland County says that these are the first two employees at the prison to test positive for the virus.
You must log in to post a comment.