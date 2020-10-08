HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Thursday will feel more like a fall day before temperatures warm up again this weekend.By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunny skies are expected on Thursday but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday.

Today will be more “normal” than yesterday for this time of year, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Pittsburgh’s forecasted high will be 65 and the low at 45.

Today should see plenty of sunshine similar to what there was yesterday.

Moving ahead, high temperatures will once again be back in the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Delta is expected to bring rain to the area on Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

However, at this point it doesn’t look like rain totals will be very high with the area likely seeing an average of around 0.75″ of rain to around a full inch.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Obviously, there are still plenty of things and plenty of time that could change that.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

