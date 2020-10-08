PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunny skies are expected on Thursday but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday.

Today will be more “normal” than yesterday for this time of year, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Pittsburgh’s forecasted high will be 65 and the low at 45.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Today should see plenty of sunshine similar to what there was yesterday.

Moving ahead, high temperatures will once again be back in the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Delta is expected to bring rain to the area on Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

However, at this point it doesn’t look like rain totals will be very high with the area likely seeing an average of around 0.75″ of rain to around a full inch.

Obviously, there are still plenty of things and plenty of time that could change that.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.