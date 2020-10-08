Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of walkers, supporters and sponsors cannot congregate together this weekend; so instead, they’re going virtual for a good cause.
The annual NAMI Walks event is usually held in Monroeville to raise awareness for mental health. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
However, because of the pandemic, this year’s event is a virtual walk.
Organizers say the decision was made to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.
If you would like to participate, there’s still time to register.
Click here to visit their website.
You must log in to post a comment.