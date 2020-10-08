The EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler is VIRTUAL in 2020 – that means that anyone and everyone can run their race whenever and wherever they like throughout the month of November.

What makes the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler such a fun experience? Each mile celebrates one of the great things that make Pittsburgh so unique, like Mister Rogers, pickles, pierogies, Pittsburghese, sports, cookie tables and more! And since the race is virtual this year, EQT is bringing the entire Pittsburgh celebration right to your front door.

Enter the Pittsburgh Celebration Box! In addition to a finisher’s medal and quarter-zip tech shirt, each runner will receive a box FULL of Pittsburgh fun, including (but certainly not limited to!):

A Run Buff from EQT to keep you warm during the cold winter training months

Pittsburghese BibBoards (Yinz love runnin’ dahntahn? Show off your love of Pittsburgh and our own language whenever you run a race with these reusable BibBoards!)

Run Happy Black & Gold Pennant Flag from Brooks Running (so you can decorate your workspace with more running gear – who doesn’t want to do that?)

Waffle and Gel from Honey Stinger to keep you fueled throughout all 10 of your Pittsburgh miles

Pickle Pin and Pickle Keychain from the Heinz History Center to celebrate Pittsburgh’s love of all things pickles!

Mini Heinz Ketchup Bottle (if it’s not Heinz, is it really ketchup?)

Smiley Cookie Sticker from Eat’n Park (just don’t try to eat your computer w hen you slap this sticker on there)

Straws of STEEL from UPMC Health Plan (hydrate sustainably with this stainless steel straw kit!)

Postcard from Kennywood (Kennywood’s open!)

Pittsburgh Pirates Jersey Shopping Bag from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Giant Eagle (shop sustainably!)

A voucher for a FREE pair of Feetures socks from Fleet Feet Pittsburgh

A Make-Your-Own Finish Line Kit (we’re throwing in a blank finish line tape and some art supplies so you (or your family and friends!) can make (and break!) your own finisher tape!

And more!

PLUS! One out of every 100 Pittsburgh Celebration Boxes will include a Black & Gold ticket for a FREE pair of shoes from Brooks Running!

Another plus? For the first time ever, you don’t need to run all 10 miles at once! If you’re not ready to run 10 miles, you can break it up into multiple runs or days – whatever works best for you!