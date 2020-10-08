HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Could President Donald Trump be back in Pittsburgh next week?By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reports say this potential visit from President Donald Trump would not be a rally, where typically hundreds or even thousands could be in attendance.

But the possibility of the president being here, while still having the coronavirus, is not sitting well with some local leaders.

Here’s what a New York Times reporter tweeted last night:

Mayor Bill Peduto responded on Twitter, as well.

Mayor Peduto’s assumption is correct.

However, according to the CDC, if you think or know you had COVID-19, you can be around others after 10 days since symptoms first appeared, have had 24 hours with no fever without the use of medications and you find other symptoms of the virus are improving.

On Wednesday, Sean Conley, President Trump’s doctor said the 74-year-old has been fever-free for more than four days and symptom-free for over 24 hours.

At this point, the Trump campaign has not publicly announced a visit to the city.

We’re also hearing from County Executive Rich Fitzgerald about the President possibly stopping by.

He tweeted in part, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

