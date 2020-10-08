PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reports say this potential visit from President Donald Trump would not be a rally, where typically hundreds or even thousands could be in attendance.

But the possibility of the president being here, while still having the coronavirus, is not sitting well with some local leaders.

Here’s what a New York Times reporter tweeted last night:

TRUMP campaign is exploring having him hold an event (not a rally) in Pittsburgh on Monday, per 3 ppl familiar with the discussions. They’re setting up possible travel plans for him all week, with later in the week seeming more solid. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 7, 2020

Mayor Bill Peduto responded on Twitter, as well.

I thought those who even were in the presence of COVID-19 are to quarantine for 14 days? One sure way that Pittsburgh’s residents can be heard… Vote…like your life depends on it. https://t.co/k6vQqlDMAX — bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 8, 2020

Mayor Peduto’s assumption is correct.

However, according to the CDC, if you think or know you had COVID-19, you can be around others after 10 days since symptoms first appeared, have had 24 hours with no fever without the use of medications and you find other symptoms of the virus are improving.

On Wednesday, Sean Conley, President Trump’s doctor said the 74-year-old has been fever-free for more than four days and symptom-free for over 24 hours.

At this point, the Trump campaign has not publicly announced a visit to the city.

We’re also hearing from County Executive Rich Fitzgerald about the President possibly stopping by.

He tweeted in part, “Thanks, but no thanks.”