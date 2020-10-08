By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLESTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Virgin Hyperloop will locate a hyperloop certification center within the state.

The facility will be located on nearly 800 acres of land that spans across Tucker and Grant counties, using resources from West Virginia University, Marshall University, and throughout the state.

“West Virginia is well-positioned to provide a fully-integrated solution that advances the nationwide opportunity for hyperloop,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “The engineering and scientific talent, combined with the skilled workforce and collaborative spirit we know is critical to this project, is all right here.”

A Hyperloop has the ability to move people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube at speeds that exceed 600 miles per hour.

At that speed, someone could travel from Pittsburgh to Chicago in 41 minutes.

“Today is a fantastic day for the state of West Virginia, and I’d like to be the first to officially welcome the folks from Virgin Hyperloop to their new home,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “For years, I have been saying that West Virginia is the best-kept secret on the East Coast, and it’s true. Just look at this announcement and all it will bring to our state – investment, jobs, and tremendous growth. It’s a true honor and privilege to be selected as the site for the Hyperloop Certification Center and lead the nation in this next step forward for transportation.

Work is expected to begin in 2021 and it will include a welcome center, certification track, operations center, pod final assembly facility, production development test center, and operations and maintenance and safety centers.

The West Virginia Community and Technical College System will also play a key role in helping to create education and job training programs.