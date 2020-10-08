Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County says delivery of its mail-in ballots has been delayed.
Westmoreland County Board of Elections said on Thursday that it sent the first batch of ballots to the mailing service Midwest Direct on Saturday. They say Midwest was supposed to send the ballots on Tuesday but didn’t.
They say Midwest has assured them that the ballots will start to be mailed out on Friday.
“Once Mid-West is able to catch up on the backlog over the weekend, the county expects the process to run smoothly,” the county’s board of elections said in a release.
