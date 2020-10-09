By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 78 new Coronavirus cases Friday, and four additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 70 are confirmed from 1,398 PCR tests, and eight are probable, five of which are from positive antigen tests.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,102 since March 14.

“New cases range in age from 13 years to 96 years with a median age of 48 years,” the Health Department reports. The dates of positive tests range from Aug. 24 to Oct. 8. Health officials say the majority of positive test results are from October.

There have been 1,281 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 322 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 126 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 397. Of the newly reported deaths, one patient was in their 60s, one in their 80s and the two others in their 90s. Two of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for October 9, 2020. pic.twitter.com/S5Gvcn3mYG — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 9, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 13,102 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,281 hospitalizations and 397 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 9, 2020

Health officials say, as of Thursday’s report, 187,558 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.