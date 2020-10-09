Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Google contractor is charged with moving work out of the city after workers voted to unionize.
The National Labor Relations Board is prosecuting “HCL” with the labor violation after they moved work from Pittsburgh to Poland following the unionization vote.
HCL employees work alongside Google workers in Bakery Square.
Last September, HCL workers voted to unionize with the United Steelworkers and according to United Steelworkers as well as the NLRB, HCL retaliated by moving their work to Poland rather than negotiating a contract.
