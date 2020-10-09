By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is recommending the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park be removed.

This comes after the Art Commission voted 3-0 in favor of removing the Columbus statue.

The mayor’s office says the statue will be displayed in a private location still to be determined. His office says he thought the statue could be displayed somewhere else that “places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context.”

The commission’s vote followed emotional debates between members of the Italian American community and Native Americans. Italian Americans say removing the statue would erase their contributions to the city, while Native Americans say the statue represents slavery and genocide.

“All four of my grandparents were Italian and personally experienced discrimination, yet learned to love their new country. I am tremendously proud to be part of the Italian-American community in Pittsburgh, just as I am proud to be Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh and to represent all people of our city,” a letter from the mayor to the Art Commission says.

“After much thought and prayer I believe it is now time for us to return the Columbus statue to the Italian-American community that brought it into existence. They can preserve it in a manner than celebrates Italian-American culture, while acknowledging the wreckage that slavery and racism has done to America.”

The letter also says he’s turning the decision back over to the Art Commission, asking them to take a final vote.

The statue was vandalized twice this summer.

