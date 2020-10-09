Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes is back in Pittsburgh.
He’s hosting the fourth annual Strikes Against Sickle Cell Bowling event this weekend.
While the event went virtual this year, Holmes kicked things off Friday with a little socially distanced bowling outside the city-County Building downtown.
Holmes began raising awareness about Sickle Cell disease after his son, Santonio “TJ” Holmes III, was diagnosed with it at a young age.
The former Steeler will make 10 stops around the area for the event and are being documented on social media.
