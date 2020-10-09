Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Rhine Place.
Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, and there they found a 14-year-old male shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The victim told police he had been shot while in a stairwell inside the building.
No suspects have been named.
