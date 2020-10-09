HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Rhine Place, Shooting, Spring Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Rhine Place.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, and there they found a 14-year-old male shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police he had been shot while in a stairwell inside the building.

No suspects have been named.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments