By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former Steeler’s tackle and now current radio broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has been diagnosed with ALS.

In a video released by The Bible Chapel, a non-denominational church in Pittsburgh where Ilkin is the Pastor Men’s Ministry, Ilkin confirmed the diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with ALS from UPMC Presby,” Ilkin said to Ron Moore, the Senior Pastor. “The doctor said go to Cleveland Clinic to confirm it. So, I have ALS.”

Even through the diagnosis, Ilkin says he’s going to fight it as best he can.

“I want to fight this thing,” he said. “I’m not going to lay down and take this lightly. I’m working out four days a week, I’m walking my prayer walk an hour every morning and I’m jumping on my mini-trampoline a half hour every day.”

ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or also known as Lou Gerhig’s Disease, is “a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Ilkin was with the Steelers from 1980 until 1993 and was a two-time Pro Bowler in his time with Pittsburgh.

You can watch the full video with Tunch Ilkin discussing his faith and diagnosis below.