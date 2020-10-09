PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday will have a cool but near seasonal average start to the day with the morning temperatures near 40 degrees.
As the sun comes up, there should be a lot of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.
Winds will come out of the south at 5-10 miles per hour.
Heading into the weekend, the pleasant conditions are expected to stick around.
However, there will be some impact from what is now Hurricane Delta, with rain showers beginning on Sunday afternoon.
That rain will likely continue through Tuesday morning with early Monday morning being the steadiest and heaviest of the rain.
