GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Westmoreland County Election Bureau is blaming a mass mailing company for not mailing out ballots days ago.

KDKA has learned those thousands of ballots will now be mailed out starting Friday morning.

In a release from the Westmoreland County Election Bureau, they say they processed a large number of absentee and mail-in ballot applications that were submitted.

The first batch was sent to the mailing company, Mid-West Direct, October 3rd.

The company was supposed to send those ballots out on Tuesday, but they didn’t.

According to the Trib, it’s around 58,000 ballots.

They report, last month, Westmoreland County commissioners agreed to pay the Cleveland-based company up to $170,000 to coordinate and mail ballots to voters.

The county says once Mid-West is able to catch up on the backlog over the weekend, they expect the process to run smoothly.

Meanwhile, In Allegheny County, ballots were mailed out to voters early. The first batch was sent out on September 24th.