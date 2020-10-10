HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Two additional residents have tested positive for coronavirus at Westmoreland Manor.

In an update Saturday from the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, there are now 107 residents who have been infected with the virus, while the total among both employees and contracted staff members remains at 32.

Most of the residents are asymptomatic and four are currently in the hospital, the commissioners said.

Members of the National Guard were called in at the end of September to help with testing staff and residents.

Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents who test negative every three to seven days until it’s been two weeks since the most recent positive test result.

There are over 300 residents who live at the manor.

