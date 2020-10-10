By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After being bounced from the bubble in Toronto in August, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to reshape their roster in this offseason unlike any other.

Free agency begins at noon on Oct. 9 and the Penguins enter into free agency with $3.9 million in salary-cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Prior to the start of free agency, the Penguins announced they had re-signed pending restricted free agent Sam Lafferty to a two-year, one-way contract worth $750,000 each year.

The Penguins 2020 Free Agency Tracker will bring you all the updates from the 2020 offseason.

Oct. 9:

The Penguins started off free agency by signing forward Mark Jankowski. He is a former draft pick of the Calgary Flames. It is a one-year deal at $700,000.

In a news release, Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “Mark is another versatile player that gives us an option at the center position. His added experience on the penalty kill, where he has had success over the last few seasons, makes him a good fit for our team.”

The Penguins say Jankowski played four seasons at Providence College from 2012-16 with Brandon Tanev.

The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract. Full details: https://t.co/RGvuoyAitR pic.twitter.com/64LRV2MJBh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2020

They have also agreed to the terms of a one-year contract with forward Evan Rodrigues. The Penguins sent Rodrigues to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this year in a deal for Kasperi Kapenen. He originally came to the Penguins from Buffalo.

Rutherford said, “We were pleased with Evan’s play during his brief stint with us last season. His versatility and ability to play all three forward positions, especially center, is an asset that gives us options and adds depth to our forward group.”

Jim Rutherford on Rodrigues: “We were pleased with Evan’s play during his brief stint with us last season. His versatility and ability to play all three forward positions, especially center, is an asset that gives us options and adds depth to our forward group.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2020

In former Penguins news, recently traded goaltender Matt Murray has signed on to four years with the Ottawa Senators.

Murray signed a four year term with #Sens with a 6.25M AAV.. 4M, 6,M 7M, 8M — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 9, 2020

Former Pens defenseman Justin Schultz is reportedly signing with the Washington Capitals.

$3 mil in year one. $5 mil in year two. $4 mil Aav. https://t.co/VQD8ThT7N6 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 9, 2020

In a minor league deal, the Penguins have also signed forward Josh Currie to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Penguins have signed forward Josh Currie to a one-year contract. The two-way deal runs through the 2020.21 campaign and is valued at $700,000 at the NHL level. Details: https://t.co/cOfZn5BK4B pic.twitter.com/OpugVST5LC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2020

Oct. 10

On the second day of the free agency period, the Penguins signed a forward and goaltender to one-year, two-way contracts.

Forward Frederick Gaudreau, a 27-year-old that has spent six seasons in the Nashville Predators’ organization, mainly with their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, was signed to a deal that carries an average annual value of $700,000 at the NHL level.

Last season, Gaudreau scored 11 goals and added 17 assists in 42 games with Milwaukee. He figures to be a key contributor with the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

They also signed goaltender Maxime Lagace to the same one-year, two-way, $700,000 deal.

Lagace spent last season with the Boston Bruins’ AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins where he posted a .919 save percentage, a 22-7-3 record, and 2.37 goals-against average along with 5 shutouts.

