PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is officially opening its additional election sites for the first time. It’s an effort to cut down on crowds amid the Coronavirus pandemic and allow more options for voters.

There are a few things you can do at these sites.

You can drop off a mail-in ballot, as well as apply for a ballot, get the ballot, and fill it out — with the whole process taking about 15 minutes.

There are several of these election sites across the county.

These additional sites will be opening at 9:00 on Saturday morning.

Each site will have about 30-40 extra County employees.

Some will help print the ballots, give voters the secrecy envelopes, and the instructions.

Voters can take them home or fill it out and submit it.

If you already completed your ballot and are just dropping it off, you can only submit your ballot.

You cannot submit another friend or family members’ ballot.

At the end of each day, the complete ballots will be taken from the election sites.

“So the ballots are going to go to the County Office Building. We will have a County Police escort and they will be safely locked in the County Office Building,” said.

The additional sites will be at the following locations:

The County Office Building

North Park ice rink

South Park ice rink

Public Works Garage in Carnegie

CCAC in Homewood

More information and hours and details about these sites can be found here.

When you come to these sites, you will be expected to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.