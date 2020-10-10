Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police and TSA agents found a loaded handgun in a passenger’s bag at the main security checkpoint early on Saturday morning.
Just before 6:00 a.m. at the main security checkpoint, TSA screeners observed the loaded, .45 caliber handgun in the passenger’s carry-on bag.
Once observed, Allegheny County Police were called to the checkpoint where they learned that the 29-year-old man did have a valid concealed carry permit and had left the gun in his bag inadvertently.
The FBI then determined that the man was allowed to fly and the gun was taken by county police.
