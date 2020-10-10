HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 29-year-old man inadvertently left the handgun in his carry-on bag.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News, TSA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police and TSA agents found a loaded handgun in a passenger’s bag at the main security checkpoint early on Saturday morning.

Just before 6:00 a.m. at the main security checkpoint, TSA screeners observed the loaded, .45 caliber handgun in the passenger’s carry-on bag.

Once observed, Allegheny County Police were called to the checkpoint where they learned that the 29-year-old man did have a valid concealed carry permit and had left the gun in his bag inadvertently.

The FBI then determined that the man was allowed to fly and the gun was taken by county police.

Comments