By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,742 new cases of Coronavirus and 36 additional deaths.

This marks the fourth straight day that the increase in cases has been above 1,300.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 171,050 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 3-9, is 230,104 with 8,204 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 47,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,344.

There are 2,019,440 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,831 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 29,099 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 11,272 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,551 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,272 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

