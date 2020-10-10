Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health now recommends that those planning to travel to 26 states in the continental United States, should quarantine for 14 days upon returning.
On Friday, the department updated its list, which now contains 26 states.
Despite including over half of the United States, Pennsylvania’s closest neighbors, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey are not included in the list of states with a recommended 14-day quarantine.
The full list of states can be found below.
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
