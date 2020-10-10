Comments (2)
KDKA-TV News Staff
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – President Donald Trump will return to Pennsylvania next week.
His campaign announced a “Make America Great Again” Rally in Johnstown at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport on Tuesday, October 13.
Doors will open for the event at 4:00 p.m. and will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The President will make remarks to supporters at the event.
Tickets to the event will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and must be reserved ahead of the event on the campaign’s website.
Those in attendance will have their temperature checked upon entrance and masks will be required. The campaign says it will give masks to those without.
