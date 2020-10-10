HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Clairton, Marion Circle, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting near the 1700 block of Marion Circle on Saturday night.

First responders found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury, police say. The 19-year-old young woman was reportedly driving a vehicle when she was shot, law enforcement says.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments