Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Clairton.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting near the 1700 block of Marion Circle on Saturday night.
First responders found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury, police say. The 19-year-old young woman was reportedly driving a vehicle when she was shot, law enforcement says.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.